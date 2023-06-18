Windows build 466

Hey everyone, here's the list of updates for update 466.
- Motion Blur minor upgrade.
- Slowdown effect reduced in power when impacting AI vehicles.
- Physics bounciness increased 50% to help maintain momentum when colliding with walls.
- Updated Charles Run layout and lighting bake.
- Updated Charles Run auto exposure to be 0.25 stops darker.
- Occlusion culling enabled for Charles Run.
- All vehicles utilize GPU Instancing for Bodies and Wheels.
- Custom Rock Shader reflections cut by half for a more matte finish.
- Turn Sign prop upgraded to Ultimate Lit Shader v2.
- Interactive Rocks have a smoother look and are darkened.
A known issue right now is missing collision sounds. This is due to data corruption of vehicles a few months ago, and they're being restored.
Changed files in this update