Windows build 466

Build 11500446 · Last edited 18 June 2023 – 18:09:12 UTC

Hey everyone, here's the list of updates for update 466.

Motion Blur minor upgrade.

Slowdown effect reduced in power when impacting AI vehicles.

Physics bounciness increased 50% to help maintain momentum when colliding with walls.

Updated Charles Run layout and lighting bake.

Updated Charles Run auto exposure to be 0.25 stops darker.

Occlusion culling enabled for Charles Run.

All vehicles utilize GPU Instancing for Bodies and Wheels.

Custom Rock Shader reflections cut by half for a more matte finish.

Turn Sign prop upgraded to Ultimate Lit Shader v2.

Interactive Rocks have a smoother look and are darkened.

A known issue right now is missing collision sounds. This is due to data corruption of vehicles a few months ago, and they're being restored.