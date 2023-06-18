 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 18 June 2023

Windows build 466

Build 11500446 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone, here's the list of updates for update 466.

  • Motion Blur minor upgrade.
  • Slowdown effect reduced in power when impacting AI vehicles.
  • Physics bounciness increased 50% to help maintain momentum when colliding with walls.
  • Updated Charles Run layout and lighting bake.
  • Updated Charles Run auto exposure to be 0.25 stops darker.
  • Occlusion culling enabled for Charles Run.
  • All vehicles utilize GPU Instancing for Bodies and Wheels.
  • Custom Rock Shader reflections cut by half for a more matte finish.
  • Turn Sign prop upgraded to Ultimate Lit Shader v2.
  • Interactive Rocks have a smoother look and are darkened.

A known issue right now is missing collision sounds. This is due to data corruption of vehicles a few months ago, and they're being restored.

