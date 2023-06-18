 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crafty Survivors update for 18 June 2023

Bug Fixes - v0.3.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11500441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - v0.3.1.2

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the reward acquired from the Treasure Chest Stage after clearing Beach Stage EX2. Players who already picked up the chest will receive the correct statue design on the Gallery Showroom.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137761 Depot 2137761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137762 Depot 2137762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link