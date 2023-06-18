Bug Fixes - v0.3.1.2

Patch Notes - v0.3.1.2
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the reward acquired from the Treasure Chest Stage after clearing Beach Stage EX2. Players who already picked up the chest will receive the correct statue design on the Gallery Showroom.
