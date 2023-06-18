Patch - v0.97761a

New Additions

-Peekers

-Increased procedural variety

-Bottle item has dynamic description and leaves inventory once used.

-Windows are only discoverable after collecting a piece of the Baby Doll.

Fixes

-Interaction in the world is disabled in most cases when menu is active.

-Item presentation objects disable each other to avoid multiple items intersecting if collected in rapid succession.

-No more spooky floating phones

-More consistent window travel method

-Reduced frequency of trap refrigerators

-Reduced frequency of stalking shadows

-Sprinting drains significantly less stamina.