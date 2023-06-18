 Skip to content

Transliminal update for 18 June 2023

Patch - v0.97761a

New Additions
-Peekers
-Increased procedural variety
-Bottle item has dynamic description and leaves inventory once used.
-Windows are only discoverable after collecting a piece of the Baby Doll.

Fixes
-Interaction in the world is disabled in most cases when menu is active.
-Item presentation objects disable each other to avoid multiple items intersecting if collected in rapid succession.
-No more spooky floating phones
-More consistent window travel method
-Reduced frequency of trap refrigerators
-Reduced frequency of stalking shadows
-Sprinting drains significantly less stamina.

  • Decreased Initial Cassette Player volume
    -Another attempt at stable crouching in tunnels.

