Patch - v0.97761a

New Additions
-Peekers
-Increased procedural variety
-Bottle item has dynamic description and leaves inventory once used.
-Windows are only discoverable after collecting a piece of the Baby Doll.
Fixes
-Interaction in the world is disabled in most cases when menu is active.
-Item presentation objects disable each other to avoid multiple items intersecting if collected in rapid succession.
-No more spooky floating phones
-More consistent window travel method
-Reduced frequency of trap refrigerators
-Reduced frequency of stalking shadows
-Sprinting drains significantly less stamina.
- Decreased Initial Cassette Player volume
-Another attempt at stable crouching in tunnels.
Changed files in this update