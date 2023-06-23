Chapter 2 Release!

Chapter 2 is here!

Chapter 2 almost doubles the game in length and offers more content and a more complex and involved minigame than what was in chapter 1. There are also new character moments and mysteries to discover!

Check the previous post for more details: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2256920/view/3665413967456094961

If you have already played chapter 1, use the chapter select menu to skip straight to day 2. (Save files from the previous build of the game won't work on this update due to the reworked save system.)

Chapter 1 has also been released in it's entirety as the demo for Friendly Facade.

Thank you for playing! I hope you enjoy this update! If you have any issues please let us know.

-Robbie

Fixes:

-Overhauled save system

-Added manual saving

-Made auto-saves more frequent

-Adjusted the available resolutions that could be selected in the options menu

-Fixed a glitch where Teagan's portrait wouldn't become greyed out during the 1st group activity

-Fixed a glitch where the background would turn black during the transition from the 1st group activity to the free time afterwards

-Fixed a glitch that allowed the pause menu to be opened during cutscenes

-Made instructions and explanations more clear for minigames

-Minor text changes (mostly correcting spelling and grammatical errors)

-Various other fixes