Short Hofix Patch for v3.6.5.5.0

Build 11500326 · Last edited 18 June 2023

Hello,

This is a short hotfix patch!

Bug fixes:

• Fixed a bug that prevented access to slot save information when entering a password-protected room.

• Fixed a bug where clean water, initially provided in a drawer at the start of the game, would spawn in a form that pierced through the drawer.

• Modified the generation of new save information to no longer check for duplicate names with previous save information.

• Fixed a bug in multiplayer mode where item information was not properly synchronized when a new player joined with two existing players.

We are currently investigating intermittent bugs that occur when three players enter a room together, causing movement restrictions for one player, as well as a bug where crop harvesting does not function.

Thank you all for your reports!