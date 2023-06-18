 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Struggle of Combat update for 18 June 2023

Small Update (V1.037)

Share · View all patches · Build 11500322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed sawblade sprite in logbook
  • Fixed factory arena boss having wrong sprite
  • Fixed rats being unable to climb walls while frozen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1969421 Depot 1969421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link