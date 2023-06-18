 Skip to content

VR Cops update for 18 June 2023

Some one new is here to help you!

Build 11500301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new character was added to the game to support John.

John has a brand new voice (I hope you like it.)!

Some minor bugs were fixed.

