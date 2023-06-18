June 18 Beta v1.3.5 Game Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

English localization in game is complete.

General

A new option has been added to preferences to toggle on/off the back-in-time display in the map screen.

Add a toggle of reveal fate in start game menu.

Tooltip will be updated immediately when switching some options.

It is now possible to add Echo to summoned teammate card.

Fixed an issue with the description text remaining for 2 seconds when card removal.

Fixed the issue that when "All Hands on Deck" is applied to a teammate card without a passive.

Gameplay Adjustments

New exhibit "Ibuki Gourd".

"Moriya Purification Rod" now is an uncommon exhibit.

Rework "Wolf Tengu's Shield" and now it is a common exhibit,

When player lose "Tactical Conductor" in battle, the cost of the skill card is increased.

"Daiyousei, Lively Assistant"active block 16→14, upgraded Block/Barrier 10/10→9/9.

"Larva, God of Evernight" ultimate cost 6→7.

"Sunny, Refracted Sunlight" Initial Unity 3→2.

"Luna, Silent Moonlight" Initial Unity 2→1, passive block 8/10→6/8.

"Star, Showering Starlight" Initial Unity 2→1.

"Ice Lance" upgraded cost U→1, upgraded damage decrease 2.

"Banquet Infiltration" now the cose reduce not only target teammate cards.

"Frozen Throne" upgrades no longer reduce the cost, but immediately gain 2 Ice Crystals+.

"Fairy's Wake Up" upgrades no longer reduce the amount of mana they overdraw.

"Bonds" reduce block by 1.

"Wrath of Nature"initial damage is increased by 1, upgraded costs GG→1G.

"Social Butterfly" mana cost GGG/G→GGG/GG，gain Innate after upgrade.

"Cool Party" gain Retain, gain Unity 2→1/2。

"Mental Energy Injection" no longer cause Unity change addition times.

"Rabbit Landing" Increase the damage and Scry by 1.

Rework "Life Game", its adjacent cards in hand temporarily costs 0.

"Noh of Darkness" now is an uncommon cards.

3 New Neutral Cards

Reorganized the color of the tricolor cards

Those tricolor containing two main character colors:

RWU "Unmoving Great Library"

WUG New Card "The Day the Sea Split"

UGB

GBR

BRW "Prism Concerto"

Those tricolor containing one main character colors:

RWG

WUB "Shivering Nightmare"

UGR

GBW

BRU "Fires of Hokkai"