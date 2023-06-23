Downhill Pro Racer release!

Hello sports fans! I am so pleased to announce that Downhill Pro Racer is live!

From 10.00h UTC (Universal Time) all players will be able to join the game in early release and experience the thrill of downhill MTB on their hands.

Note that the Early Release means the game is not complete. That means that content will grow with updates quite frecuently.

You can expect new tracks, new mountains, new riders, new bikes, new gear... as the game progresses to its final release.

Also, new physics based rider model is in the works, a feature that will unlock pretty spectacular crashes!

My aim is to make DHPR the reference title for the sport of mountain biking.

So, please take a seat, join the community, and let's have fun riding (digital) bikes!