- The length of the day is slightly longer
- Adjusted weather changes
- Fixed day counter
- A temporary sleep ban is now introduced after sleeping. Now you have to wait about a quarter of the game day before you can sleep again.
The Hermit Chronicles update for 18 June 2023
Hot-fix 0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
