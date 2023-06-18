 Skip to content

The Hermit Chronicles update for 18 June 2023

Hot-fix 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11500201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The length of the day is slightly longer
  • Adjusted weather changes
  • Fixed day counter
  • A temporary sleep ban is now introduced after sleeping. Now you have to wait about a quarter of the game day before you can sleep again.

