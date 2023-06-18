Release Date set to Fourth of July

Fed up with the boring play-by-play wars on the sand table, the crazy shooting games, the cheesy plots of fictional plots, and the stinking lies of "lost causes" that are repeated over and over again? The art world needs a revolution!

The Heroic Legend of America: Second Revolutionary War is the first Abolitionist as the protagonist of the work, but also the first to fully present this history of the work, I hope you discover those unknown historical details and truths in this game, and get the enjoyment of reading classic novels!

You will meet many fascinating characters and lead them through the mists of history to fight for the noble cause of humanity!

I sincerely invite you to join this great revolution.

Torian