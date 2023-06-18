- changes: returned madness to be editable in the trait editor
- changes: added a hidden stat for some units that will die if they receive madness, as it breaks their special logic, similar to boats.
- fixed: on iOS/Android, the magnet made units "stuck" in one place until provoked if the FPS lock was turned on (confirmation needed)
- fixed: madness was a bit broken, and sometimes mad units didn't attack anyone
- fixed: attack cooldowns worked incorrectly when zoomed out
- fixed: some powers on mobile didn't have tile highlight enabled when used, for example, magnet, diving light
- fixed: ice/flame towers could be ignored by other units after save reload
- fixed: next age sometimes remained the same when generating new worlds (confirmation needed)
WorldBox - God Simulator update for 18 June 2023
0.22.8 - Memorybox madfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
