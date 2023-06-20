Phantom Hunter - Third Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11500058 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone! Thanks for your support and feedback while playing the game!

The new build is V4.0.5!

Got lots of stuff done this month and we hope you enjoy it.

Now to the list of things we added for this update!

Player can now synthesize materials using ecto and desynthesize unused materials into ecto. Go to the research bench to check it out!



Majority of research upgrades now require ecto as a base requirement

Research UI styling has been updated to look nicer (similar to synth)

Inventory logs now contain item images

Added new level Crabby Caverns



Added new level Radiant Reef



Each level now has difficulties you can unlock, the harder the difficulty, the more reward!



--> Be careful of the bosses on higher difficulties, they may have additional mechanics.

Normal difficulty is easier than the base difficulty of previous builds. Just by a bit

Created a trophy room to see what you have done



Added music to the credits screen

There is hub music at home now

Players stowed weapon now shows on their back

Player invulnerability after getting hit has increased by 33 %

Did some renovations in the house

Pendants have in game UI for ones that take a while to load up (like lifesaver)

UI showing ghostly shard amount in a level after level completion. Helps you know how much more ghostly shards to look for.

Added a soul deck onboarding for new and existing players when they first level up

Music Pitch tween after player death, it's more funny this way.

Added more pendants, some of them are unlocked by default to give player choices at the very beginning. Try out the Satchel pendant!

Level backgrounds are updated to be parallax

PDA now has flags to tell you if you have read it or not

Added Lots of achievements

Player can now skip / exile cards (expect some features to come with this soon!)

Worked on some performance, reduced the amount of times enemy is being checked against things they shouldn't be interacting with.

Ecto max amount increased as now it is core to lots of upgrades and purchases in the future

Player now can see ecto amount while in combat

Feedback

Added option to keep mouse captured in window, which was causing issues of mouse clicking outside of the game

Added back main menu button in the options menu, but have it double prompt (trying to ensure player doesn't accidentally end their run)

Added a progress bar to show how long Samurai's warp blade has before auto releasing

Bugs

Fix bug where heal orbs got stuck in the ground

Fix typos in some PDA dialogues

Fix floor tile highlight issue on Level 2

Hiding gun on Squid boss face

Healing heart pendant stats were showing incorrectly as 3 instead of 8

Removed inventory log when 0 of something gets removed

Fix portal interacting with heal orbs

Fix interact UI colliding with notifications

We have a new twitter account, follow us for more updates!

If you'd like to give feedback:

Phantom Hunter Discord Channel (https://discord.gg/9AK5Z5rHsP)

Direct message on Twitter (https://twitter.com/PhantomHuntGame)

Email (phantomhuntergame@gmail.com)

FREE KEY GIVEAWAY INSTRUCTIONS

Join our discord: https://discord.gg/9AK5Z5rHsP

Tell us your favorite retro game!

First 10 people to follow the instructions will be messaged to get a free steam key!