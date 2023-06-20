Phantom Hunter - Third Update!

Hello Everyone! Thanks for your support and feedback while playing the game!
The new build is V4.0.5!
Got lots of stuff done this month and we hope you enjoy it.
Now to the list of things we added for this update!
Updates
Research Updates
- Player can now synthesize materials using ecto and desynthesize unused materials into ecto. Go to the research bench to check it out!
- Majority of research upgrades now require ecto as a base requirement
- Research UI styling has been updated to look nicer (similar to synth)
- Inventory logs now contain item images
Level Updates
Added new level Crabby Caverns
Added new level Radiant Reef
Each level now has difficulties you can unlock, the harder the difficulty, the more reward!
--> Be careful of the bosses on higher difficulties, they may have additional mechanics.
Normal difficulty is easier than the base difficulty of previous builds. Just by a bit
Created a trophy room to see what you have done
Music Updates
- Added music to the credits screen
- There is hub music at home now
General Updates
- Players stowed weapon now shows on their back
- Player invulnerability after getting hit has increased by 33 %
- Did some renovations in the house
- Pendants have in game UI for ones that take a while to load up (like lifesaver)
- UI showing ghostly shard amount in a level after level completion. Helps you know how much more ghostly shards to look for.
- Added a soul deck onboarding for new and existing players when they first level up
- Music Pitch tween after player death, it's more funny this way.
- Added more pendants, some of them are unlocked by default to give player choices at the very beginning. Try out the Satchel pendant!
- Level backgrounds are updated to be parallax
- PDA now has flags to tell you if you have read it or not
- Added Lots of achievements
- Player can now skip / exile cards (expect some features to come with this soon!)
- Worked on some performance, reduced the amount of times enemy is being checked against things they shouldn't be interacting with.
- Ecto max amount increased as now it is core to lots of upgrades and purchases in the future
- Player now can see ecto amount while in combat
Feedback
- Added option to keep mouse captured in window, which was causing issues of mouse clicking outside of the game
- Added back main menu button in the options menu, but have it double prompt (trying to ensure player doesn't accidentally end their run)
- Added a progress bar to show how long Samurai's warp blade has before auto releasing
Bugs
- Fix bug where heal orbs got stuck in the ground
- Fix typos in some PDA dialogues
- Fix floor tile highlight issue on Level 2
- Hiding gun on Squid boss face
- Healing heart pendant stats were showing incorrectly as 3 instead of 8
- Removed inventory log when 0 of something gets removed
- Fix portal interacting with heal orbs
- Fix interact UI colliding with notifications
We have a new twitter account, follow us for more updates!
If you'd like to give feedback:
Phantom Hunter Discord Channel (https://discord.gg/9AK5Z5rHsP)
Direct message on Twitter (https://twitter.com/PhantomHuntGame)
Email (phantomhuntergame@gmail.com)
FREE KEY GIVEAWAY INSTRUCTIONS
- Join our discord: https://discord.gg/9AK5Z5rHsP
- Tell us your favorite retro game!
First 10 people to follow the instructions will be messaged to get a free steam key!
