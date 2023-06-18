 Skip to content

Stack Island - Survival card game update for 18 June 2023

Game data will be reset after this update.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When you proceed with this update, your gameplay records will be reset.
The data storage issue has been fixed, resulting in increased stability.

  • Fixed data save error
  • Fixed tooltip error that appears when moving cards
  • Modified tab menu UI in quests and recipe windows
  • Modified quest list
  • Modified recipe for making embers: There are actually various ways to make embers, but only one is displayed in the recipe window.

I'm doing my best to fix any bugs discovered immediately.
If you notice anything strange, please let us know through Discord and Steam communities.

Thank you.

