Game data will be reset after this update.

When you proceed with this update, your gameplay records will be reset.

The data storage issue has been fixed, resulting in increased stability.

Fixed data save error

Fixed tooltip error that appears when moving cards

Modified tab menu UI in quests and recipe windows

Modified quest list

Modified recipe for making embers: There are actually various ways to make embers, but only one is displayed in the recipe window.

I'm doing my best to fix any bugs discovered immediately.

If you notice anything strange, please let us know through Discord and Steam communities.

Thank you.