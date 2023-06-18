 Skip to content

SHARKS Playtest update for 18 June 2023

Release Notes - v0.1e - "INFORMATION OVERLOAD"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this release we've added:

  • Active round player list
  • Stats: Round wins per player
  • Audio cue for players entering and leaving
  • Heartbeat sound when round almost over

Fixes:

  • Bigger signs (now you can hide behind them)
  • Powerups can only be collected once
  • Powerups respawn fix
  • Better handling of players leaving (music and round starting)

Coming Soon:

  • More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!
  • The shop
  • More items and skins
  • More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!

  • Simon and Jamie

Don't forget to wishlist SHARKS on Steam!

