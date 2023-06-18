Release Notes - v0.1e - "INFORMATION OVERLOAD"

In this release we've added:

Active round player list

Stats: Round wins per player

Audio cue for players entering and leaving

Heartbeat sound when round almost over

Fixes:

Bigger signs (now you can hide behind them)

Powerups can only be collected once

Powerups respawn fix

Better handling of players leaving (music and round starting)

Coming Soon:

More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!

The shop

More items and skins

More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!

Simon and Jamie

Don't forget to wishlist SHARKS on Steam!