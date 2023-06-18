Release Notes - v0.1e - "INFORMATION OVERLOAD"

In this release we've added:
- Active round player list
- Stats: Round wins per player
- Audio cue for players entering and leaving
- Heartbeat sound when round almost over
Fixes:
- Bigger signs (now you can hide behind them)
- Powerups can only be collected once
- Powerups respawn fix
- Better handling of players leaving (music and round starting)
Coming Soon:
- More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!
- The shop
- More items and skins
- More game maps and modes
As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!
- Simon and Jamie
Don't forget to wishlist SHARKS on Steam!
Changed files in this update