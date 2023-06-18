Tooling around for real

The new system for Access/Mechanic's tools has had a lot of work since the last release. As with any system such as this, the idea is to improve immersion and add meaningful decision making, rather than impeding gameplay. Whilst the system wasn't achieving that before, we feel that it is now. Instead of magically having all of your tools available all the time, you've now got a decision to make about what your carrying. Going to the dump or the bordertown? Makes sense to have a vehicle with as many tools stashed in it as you can. Going to the Projects? Possibly better only to have what you can put in a small bag.

However, tweaking the numbers isn't the only part of this work. You can also store many more boxes than before, so you can have six in total now, including the new types (not just two), making it viable to get a few before going to a workshop to open them. The value of the boxes is also being greatly increased (done for two so far) and there are some more mechanics for opening them. If you're carrying the right kit, it should be possible to open all but the hardest boxes fairly easily when out and about, but the hardest ones will need a workshop.

There is still more to be done, however. To whit, workshops in all the areas of the game, with different ways to get them. The big vehicles update is also currently in testing, and this should help out in various ways. It'll be live very soon now. And maybe in future, more different types of tools and different ways to use them. And on the subject of things to come, a handful of things that are currently in progress includes dating Miriam, messing around with Mavis, body modification, more Black Moon content, more stuff in the Projects, a lot more Banshee... and more. As well as more wheels, the vehicles update includes vehicle modification, new locations. new NPCs and new mechanics.

Oh, and don't forget you can finish Ann's secret now.

Read the full changelog below:

You can now store up to three sealed boxes, instead of just one.

An existing box will automatically be stored if you get a new one, if there are spaces available.

New stored box types -- Locked and Locked/Electronic.

Stored boxes now only use mechanics skill and tools.

You can now attempt to grind open boxes if you're in a workshop.

You can now try opening boxes with the help of precision instruments.

New skill: lock picking.

New item: lockpicking kit.

New item: padlocks.

New item: stabilised binoculars.

New resource: scrap metal.

You can now group some items into scrap metal to make them easier to sell.

New Covedale skill training for lock picking.

You can now complete Ann's secret.

Capped the influence of Carrying tools on Loaded up and Target/Street crime.

Increased the amount of tools available for Access/Mechanic's tools slightly.

More of A history of violence.

Banshee spike experiences have been updated.

You might now lose your cannabis high if you wake up too much.

Made tests on Fight or flight?* slightly easier.

Removed the cap on how often you can do things to improve [i]Dressed to impress.

Put a cap on Dressed to impress (slightly over 1.5 times what you left the changing room with).

Reorganised Manage your life a little.

Various minor tweaks.

Made some performance improvements.

New artwork.

Fixed some bugs in the new Access/Mechanic's tools system.

Fixed getting clothing wear in a vehicle chase.

Fixed a few typos and other minor bugs. Thanks for the reports.