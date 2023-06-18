 Skip to content

Oblivity update for 18 June 2023

Bug Fixes v2.01

Share · View all patches · Build 11499931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ ] fixed problems with the author window not opening
[ ] playlist names on the left now get removed after deleting a scenario
[ ] fixed graphical issues with the timer after pressing next

Changed files in this update

Oblivity Content Depot 1389991
