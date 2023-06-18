 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tamagoneko update for 18 June 2023

1.07 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11499922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Button icons for Steam Deck
  • Button icons for analog triggers

Fixes:

  • Fixed the character getting stuck while climbing through the jet platform
  • Fixed the character losing speed after touching the jet platform mid-air
  • Fixed the timer counting the time twice on the last level of the world

Level changes:

  • 2-1: Changed the beginning to be less cluttered
  • 2-12: Adjusted rhythm blocks to be in sync with respawning
  • 4-9: Adjusted the position of 2 coins
  • 6-16: Adjusted the position of 1 coin
  • 6-17: Decorative changes
  • 7-1: Made a secret area a bit easier to find
  • 7-25: Fixed cheese with cannons
  • 7-27: Fixed cheese with trapdoors
  • 7-35: Fixed coins not counting towards balance
  • 7-38: Fixed cheese
  • Champion's Road: Fixed cheese with the first jump
  • Champion's Road: Fixed lasers going out of sync

Other changes:

  • Removed milliseconds from the live timer
  • Improved some button icons for generic controllers

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320571 Depot 2320571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320572 Depot 2320572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320573 Depot 2320573
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320574 Depot 2320574
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link