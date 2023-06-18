1.07 Patch Notes

Added:
- Button icons for Steam Deck
- Button icons for analog triggers
Fixes:
- Fixed the character getting stuck while climbing through the jet platform
- Fixed the character losing speed after touching the jet platform mid-air
- Fixed the timer counting the time twice on the last level of the world
Level changes:
- 2-1: Changed the beginning to be less cluttered
- 2-12: Adjusted rhythm blocks to be in sync with respawning
- 4-9: Adjusted the position of 2 coins
- 6-16: Adjusted the position of 1 coin
- 6-17: Decorative changes
- 7-1: Made a secret area a bit easier to find
- 7-25: Fixed cheese with cannons
- 7-27: Fixed cheese with trapdoors
- 7-35: Fixed coins not counting towards balance
- 7-38: Fixed cheese
- Champion's Road: Fixed cheese with the first jump
- Champion's Road: Fixed lasers going out of sync
Other changes:
- Removed milliseconds from the live timer
- Improved some button icons for generic controllers
Changed files in this update