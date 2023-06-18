HEROES OF BOOK & PAPER v1.0

After a year of work, HEROES OF BOOK & PAPER is now complete. This version 1.0 includes all the stories that make up this fantasy world.

You can enjoy it in the next days with a small discount when you buy your copies, and remember, by buying the game you help me and the community of small independent developers.

Thank you all very much for joining me on this journey, and we'll see you in the pages with more adventures and more stories to tell.

THANKS FOR READING -

Changelog v1.0

IMPROVEMENTS

Texts on the combat page are now cleared each time the attack order is given for better readability and to avoid texts being cut off or overlapping.

Texts on the combat page are now cleared every time a run order is given as well.

Whenever an attribute is permanently raised, it is also equivalent to the character's level increase.

ADDED

Added page numbers to each page of the adventure book.

Added new adventure: The End of the Times.

Added new adventure: The Last Battle.

Added a new starting weapon for the Warrior class: -8 Battle Axe.

Added new starting weapon for the Necromancer class: -3 Bone Spear.

Added +0 Jewelled Staff as the Wizard's starting weapon. It is a very poor weapon in combat, but valuable.

A new page has been added to the adventure 'Your first Adventure': The forest surrounding the entrance.

Added the HEALING spell among the possible spells that a Priest character can find by buying scrolls in the market.

Added the HEALING spell among the possible spells a Priest character can learn in the Wizard Towers.

Kraken meat can now also be cooked in camps.

Added a back option that allows players to go back to the beginning of the adventure 'The Ring of King Agmar' if they wish to choose a different initial path.

Added new option inside the Serpent tower in 'The Barbarian' quest, which allows players to attack the cultist instead of only being able to avoid him by stealth.

Added possible enemy that you can find in the swamp of the quest 'The Funeral March': Giant Dragonfly.

New image of the interiors of inns when facing a quarrelsome.

CHANGES

Increasing an attribute through cooking or alchemy now also means increasing your character's level by 1.

Enemies of Strong level no longer drop -2 Axe as loot. Instead it will be a -3 Axe.

The Burning Abyss is now called the Abyss of Achra.

Changed the images of Primordial Essence, Yellow Essence, Green Essence and Blue Essence.

Changed the image of the dungeon where King Arlon is locked up. (Songs of Kings & Wars story)

An image of the Caebrend fields has been rotated horizontally to better visualise the scene. (Songs of Kings & Wars story)

Modified the image of the coast of Serpent Island.

Modified an image of the Snow-capped mountains.

The image of the statue of Lepta has been centred in the middle of the end-of-adventure image in the story 'The Temple by the Sea'.

The image of the +0 Spear now represents the -1 Spear.

Added new image for the +0 Spear.

Removed the event 'Bitten by a snake' when searching for a path through the jungle on snake island (this could put players off going the northern way). (The Cobra's Ark story)

Changed the name of the Storm Peak to Thunder Peak. ('The Ring of King Agmar' story)

BUGS FIXES