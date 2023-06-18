 Skip to content

Casino Resort Tower Playtest update for 18 June 2023

Playtest Patch v0.69d

Build 11499842

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXED:
  • Addressed the issue where broken items were not properly repaired after being moved.
  • Resolved the recurring appearance of the main menu welcome window every time the game was exited to the main menu.
  • Fixed the problem causing items to become unmovable when the game was paused immediately after loading the screen.
  • Rectified the behavior of vehicles, ensuring they now come to a halt when encountering other vehicles blocking the road.
  • Corrected the loan menu, which mistakenly displayed the HR documents icon instead of the accounting documents icon.
  • Fixed the locked state of the achievements button in the escape menu.
  • Restored the missing ingredients in some of the main course menu items.
  • Adjusted the positioning of townsfolk and events info bars to resolve alignment issues on certain screen resolutions.
CHANGED:
  • Enhanced the inventory window by adding detailed information about each inventory item.
  • Improved the menus window by incorporating informative descriptions for menu items.
  • Implemented various audio changes, additions, and refined audio mixing.
ADDED:
  • New pyjama hats.
  • New souvenir inventory items—Witch Hat, Clown Hat, Pirate Hat, and Lucky Hat—that can be sold in the souvenir shop.

