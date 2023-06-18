BETA UPDATE 2: Charms!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first set of Charms has been added!

Treasure chests containing charms will randomly drop as you play. Increasing your Oblivion will increase the power level of charms you can find, as well as how often they drop. At max Oblivion, you will be able to drop up to Voidslayer tier Charms.

The Charms system will be expanded in updates to include charms with unique effects, pairs of charms with set effects, the ability to corrupt charms for extra power, and more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2007530/Spellbook_Demonslayers/