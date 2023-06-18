 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellbook Demonslayers update for 18 June 2023

BETA UPDATE 2: Charms!

Share · View all patches · Build 11499817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first set of Charms has been added!

Treasure chests containing charms will randomly drop as you play. Increasing your Oblivion will increase the power level of charms you can find, as well as how often they drop. At max Oblivion, you will be able to drop up to Voidslayer tier Charms.

The Charms system will be expanded in updates to include charms with unique effects, pairs of charms with set effects, the ability to corrupt charms for extra power, and more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2007530/Spellbook_Demonslayers/

Changed depots in betatest branch

View more data in app history for build 11499817
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2007531 Depot 2007531
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link