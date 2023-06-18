 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hermit Chronicles update for 18 June 2023

Hot-fix 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11499805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased chance of catching fish
  • Added new text notifications for items
  • Added loading screen
  • Fixed some minor bugs
  • Added day counter in the rest menu
  • Added action screen when harvesting rabbit meat
  • Added sound when gathering rabbit meat

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151791 Depot 2151791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link