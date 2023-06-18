- Increased chance of catching fish
- Added new text notifications for items
- Added loading screen
- Fixed some minor bugs
- Added day counter in the rest menu
- Added action screen when harvesting rabbit meat
- Added sound when gathering rabbit meat
The Hermit Chronicles update for 18 June 2023
Hot-fix 0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
