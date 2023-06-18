-
Reduced player's collider radius.
-
Squids no longer collide with player or other enemies.
-
Increased armor at start.
-
Increased enemy's damage.
-
Increased enemy's speed.
-
Gold orbs obtained after end of the wave now do not give exp.
-
Some melee weapons now attack to nearby enemy.
-
Added 1 block.
-
Statue of Time : now provides operation speed instead of attack speed.
Knight Overloaded update for 18 June 2023
Update 0.6.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
