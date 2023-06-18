 Skip to content

Knight Overloaded update for 18 June 2023

Update 0.6.1

Update 0.6.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Reduced player's collider radius.

  • Squids no longer collide with player or other enemies.

  • Increased armor at start.

  • Increased enemy's damage.

  • Increased enemy's speed.

  • Gold orbs obtained after end of the wave now do not give exp.

  • Some melee weapons now attack to nearby enemy.

  • Added 1 block.

  • Statue of Time : now provides operation speed instead of attack speed.

Changed files in this update

