Say hello to Version 0.4.6-alpha of SCP: Escape Together featuring some bug fixes!
Changelog
Bug Fixes
- Sprint will no longer go down if you aren't moving while holding the shift.
- Using the femur breaking will no longer lock you in the room without containing 106.
- Exiting 1499 or the pocket dimension will now change your ambiance to what it should be.
- 1499 should no longer spawn you in the ground.
- Fix settings not saving/loading for some people.
- The ping counter is hidden when you are the host as your ping will be 0 anyways.
- Art screens have been temporarily removed due to massive performance issues on loading the game.
- SCP-012's movement override (the thing that forced you to walk to it) works again.
- Some changes have been made to SCP-012's room, along with a surprise.
Changed files in this update