SCP: Escape Together update for 18 June 2023

Version 0.4.6-alpha

Say hello to Version 0.4.6-alpha of SCP: Escape Together featuring some bug fixes!

Changelog

Bug Fixes

  • Sprint will no longer go down if you aren't moving while holding the shift.
  • Using the femur breaking will no longer lock you in the room without containing 106.
  • Exiting 1499 or the pocket dimension will now change your ambiance to what it should be.
  • 1499 should no longer spawn you in the ground.
  • Fix settings not saving/loading for some people.
  • The ping counter is hidden when you are the host as your ping will be 0 anyways.
  • Art screens have been temporarily removed due to massive performance issues on loading the game.
  • SCP-012's movement override (the thing that forced you to walk to it) works again.
  • Some changes have been made to SCP-012's room, along with a surprise.

