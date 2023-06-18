BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-18
- Adjusted the battle backpack UI wide screen automatic adaptation
- Adjusted the wide screen automatic adaptation of the main menu UI
- Remove treasure chests from skirmishes (treasure chests remain in exploration mode)
- Increased the speed at which players stand up after falling down
- Added the option to return to the main menu after the player dies
- The countdown UI icon has been added to the UI of the evacuation location
- Reduced the size of some plant colliders
- Lengthened the length of the resource UI that can display units
Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
You know, I'm struggling with more gameplay, and it's going to take some time to work out...
