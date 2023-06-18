 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 18 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-18

Build 11499705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Adjusted the battle backpack UI wide screen automatic adaptation
  2. Adjusted the wide screen automatic adaptation of the main menu UI
  3. Remove treasure chests from skirmishes (treasure chests remain in exploration mode)
  4. Increased the speed at which players stand up after falling down
  5. Added the option to return to the main menu after the player dies
  6. The countdown UI icon has been added to the UI of the evacuation location
  7. Reduced the size of some plant colliders
  8. Lengthened the length of the resource UI that can display units
    Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
    You know, I'm struggling with more gameplay, and it's going to take some time to work out...

