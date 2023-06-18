New Features

-New weapon, the "Long Sickle" has been added.

-New weapon "Hand Sickle" is added.

-New weapon "Steel Peg" is added.

-New weapon "Bucket" is added.

-New weapon "Fire extinguisher" has been added.

-Various achievements have been added.

-The blood spray effect now leaves a bloodstain on the floor for a certain period of time.

Changes

-Tweaked jump height.

-Changed some display fonts.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue where the user could jump while crouching.

-Fixed a issue where a crouching input would cause an abnormally high jump when jumping.

-Fixed a issue where the clothing rack collision was not working.

-Fixed an issue where could be equipped with a toilet while only the right hand was free when switching.

-Fixed an issue where the animation would not play when walking backwards or sideways when attacking with a chainsaw.