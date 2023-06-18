 Skip to content

My Home/Zombie Center update for 18 June 2023

Beta1.9.0

Beta1.9.0

Build 11499700

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features
-New weapon, the "Long Sickle" has been added.
-New weapon "Hand Sickle" is added.
-New weapon "Steel Peg" is added.
-New weapon "Bucket" is added.
-New weapon "Fire extinguisher" has been added.
-Various achievements have been added.
-The blood spray effect now leaves a bloodstain on the floor for a certain period of time.

Changes
-Tweaked jump height.
-Changed some display fonts.

Bug Fixes
-Fixed an issue where the user could jump while crouching.
-Fixed a issue where a crouching input would cause an abnormally high jump when jumping.
-Fixed a issue where the clothing rack collision was not working.
-Fixed an issue where could be equipped with a toilet while only the right hand was free when switching.
-Fixed an issue where the animation would not play when walking backwards or sideways when attacking with a chainsaw.

Changed files in this update

