Ruza - Chapter 1 Update and Spring Devlog

Hello!

Chapter 2 is halfway done! To celebrate this milestone, I have a surprise! While working on the next chapter, I have also been adding improvements and 1~ hour of new content to Chapter 1! The update is available for download right now! More details about it at the end of this post, but first the Spring Devlog!

Chapter 2 Development

Nightmare World

During spring I have been focusing on the scary nightmare world that both Jeremy and Ada will revisit once again. However, this time they will get a chance to explore it in more detail and meet various new denizens and some old faces. They will also go through an internal struggle which will lead to more information about the nature of the chain that binds them.

The journey will not be without conflict, three new common enemies and two terrifyingly scary bosses await you! Here is one of the denizens, referred to as "Stenographer" and one of the bosses named "T.O.L".

Purrfect Introduction

Chapter 2 will also have an interesting story arc featuring Gin's sister, Tonika. At first I planned her as a secondary character to help move the story forward, but due to the pawsitive reception she got, I decided to make her one of the central characters to the main plot. Thanks to all your wonderful comments I have stumbled into some very interesting ideas and some unexpected story twists! Like the main cast, she will also have her own romance route that leads to one of the many story endings based on player choices.

Elegant, curious and a bit naughty, her shenanigans are one of my favorite things about Chapter 2!

Like previously mentioned, I have improved some segments of Chapter 1 and added some brand new content. Just update the game through Steam and you're good to go! I highly recommend starting a new game, since some of the new stuff is at the very beginning. All of the new content is part of the main storyline, so if you play Chapter 1 from start to finish, you can't miss it! When combined with all the improvements, this small update offers roughly 1 hour of fresh new content.

Here's is a short list of all the notable changes:

Introduced Tonika through three new story segments

Added new character sprites for other story scenes

Changed Ruza's npc and dialogue sprites a bit

Changed some old and added a bunch of new dialogue lines to various story segments

Cleaned up art on some maps

Improved TV screen controls, no longer need to face the levers

Normalized a few sound effects, some of them were too loud

Fixed a few typos

Conclusion

A good deal of Chapter 2 is done, but there is still a lot more to do. My rough estimate would be another six months of development at the very least. Thank you all for your continued support!

Best regards,

Stroj