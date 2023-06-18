 Skip to content

Miwa: The Sacred Fox update for 18 June 2023

Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Launch Hotfix 0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11499590

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- fixed elevator bug after prologue cutscene
- small improvements

