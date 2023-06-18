Share · View all patches · Build 11499380 · Last edited 18 June 2023 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, esteemed farmer!

Presenting Patch 1.0.1, a delightful update tailored to enhance your gaming experience thanks to invaluable community feedback.

Here's the scoop:

Relax Mode has been given a makeover, so now it's more chill and less like a caffeinated squirrel on a sugar rush.

We've thrown in a mini tutorial to ensure you master the fine art of feeding animals. No more guessing games!

You'll now find a handy-dandy UI feature that effortlessly points out adjacent tiles.

Squashed a pesky bug on Cider Press building.

Corrected a few sneaky typos.

We sincerely hope you relish these improvements, and we encourage you to share your valuable feedback in our community hub discussion. Your insights are akin to rain nourishing our virtual crops!

Happy farming, and may your fields forever flourish!