 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farm Keeper update for 18 June 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11499380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, esteemed farmer!

Presenting Patch 1.0.1, a delightful update tailored to enhance your gaming experience thanks to invaluable community feedback.

Here's the scoop:

  • Relax Mode has been given a makeover, so now it's more chill and less like a caffeinated squirrel on a sugar rush.
  • We've thrown in a mini tutorial to ensure you master the fine art of feeding animals. No more guessing games!
  • You'll now find a handy-dandy UI feature that effortlessly points out adjacent tiles.
  • Squashed a pesky bug on Cider Press building.
  • Corrected a few sneaky typos.

We sincerely hope you relish these improvements, and we encourage you to share your valuable feedback in our community hub discussion. Your insights are akin to rain nourishing our virtual crops!

Happy farming, and may your fields forever flourish!

  • Napas -

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2458941 Depot 2458941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2458942 Depot 2458942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link