Software Company update for 18 June 2023

Hotfix 0.8.6.111 online!

Build 11499359

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 0.8.6.111 online!

Just a quick fix for some problems when trying to call a new employee, when you want to hire them. I will be taking a deeper look into this issue in the upcoming week to implement a "cleaner" solution. For now, calls should be made correctly though - with the small downside, that the "worker cam" stays deactivated and the window where you would see the employee's image during the call mostly stays black.

But calls can be made again, wich was more important and broke the game in a way.

Enjoy.

Warm regards,

Sascha

