Cricket Captain 2023 update for 18 June 2023

Cricket Captain 2023 Version 23.01 Released

Cricket Captain 2023 Version 23.01 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Eng OD final conflicting with FC match
  • Fixed Asia Cup not playing Final bug
  • Fixed bug switching to test captain for all teams for Asia Cup
  • Removed Afg v WI series before WC (causing various issues)
  • Added 5 bonus pts for county championship
  • Fixed order of cameras in manual mode
  • Fixes to match fitness impact
  • Fixed issue with keeper ability generation (less-frequent keepers)
  • Added missing future England fixtures

