- Fixed Eng OD final conflicting with FC match
- Fixed Asia Cup not playing Final bug
- Fixed bug switching to test captain for all teams for Asia Cup
- Removed Afg v WI series before WC (causing various issues)
- Added 5 bonus pts for county championship
- Fixed order of cameras in manual mode
- Fixes to match fitness impact
- Fixed issue with keeper ability generation (less-frequent keepers)
- Added missing future England fixtures
Cricket Captain 2023 update for 18 June 2023
Cricket Captain 2023 Version 23.01 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333391 Depot 2333391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update