- Demolitionist class gives gun aoe instead of spell aoe
- Buffed holy class synergies
- Fixed frenzy not being removed on round end
- Fixed whip persisting through round end
- Fixed Eternal protection not being removed on round end
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 18 June 2023
0.30.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update