The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 18 June 2023

0.30.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Demolitionist class gives gun aoe instead of spell aoe
  • Buffed holy class synergies
  • Fixed frenzy not being removed on round end
  • Fixed whip persisting through round end
  • Fixed Eternal protection not being removed on round end

