Daily Update

80% of the default planet's area is relatively barren land with insufficient nutrients to grow trees.

Wiki website links have been added to the game.

Added the decoration, convenience, and comfort of items to measure the surrounding environment. You can refer to the table to define these values for other items and furniture.

When a character falls asleep, if it has been more than 8 hours since their last awakening, the scores of these items in the 9 squares centered around them will be calculated and added to the overall group score. Considering the encouragement of diverse items and decorations, when obtaining scores for surrounding items, the number of items is not considered (>1 is sufficient).

Added flavor to food, including sour, sweet, bitter, spicy, salty, and other blank flavors (leaving more flavor substances blank). You can refer to the taste definition of cooked food to set the taste and deliciousness of other custom foods. When characters eat, they will also increase points based on their level of satiety and the taste level of the food.

In the management interface, a point exchange function has been added, which allows you to exchange some future-tech items based on the points obtained from character's daily life.