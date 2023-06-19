Seamless Discord and Wolfram Integration, UI + Speed Improvements and Podcasts!

Our team has made a long overdue update to the game in celebration of our non-profit's latest release, Trade Bots!

Along with several bug fixes, performance improvements and upgrades to modern frameworks, we've added several new features, all in widescreen mode. (by default, the game opens in a vertical window, but you can full screen the game by hitting the expand button on all three platforms).

Wolfram links no longer open externally, instead they open directly within the calculator viewport and can be controlled within the game.

Discord has been integrated natively (using the above method). We had honestly not been that familiar or comfortable with discord, but have come to find it's a wonderful way to engage directly with the community. We're closely monitoring the server and hope it continues to thrive.

Embeds of some of our favorite podcasts are now integrated directly into the game for you to listen to while playing or making your own levels.

The UI in wide mode has changed to include six buttons instead of four.

New keybindings to make the game even more friendly on desktop.

Thank you so much for playing and for your continued support of educational gaming. Please consider trying the free demo of our latest game, Trade Bots and reading about its development here.