Deeper In The Dark update for 18 June 2023

2.0 LUMEN UPDATE

Build 11499229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-LUMEN RAY TRACING IS FINALLY SUPPORTED
-Better AI for aliens
-New HUD, and HP system
-New 3D model for sentinel
-Extended levels, better hidden secrets
-Traps and other obstruction added for more fun
-More skills to unlock
-Better sound system
-Better shooting, and damaging sounds
-Bug fixes
-Landing pod changed to a cargo ship

