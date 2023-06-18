-LUMEN RAY TRACING IS FINALLY SUPPORTED
-Better AI for aliens
-New HUD, and HP system
-New 3D model for sentinel
-Extended levels, better hidden secrets
-Traps and other obstruction added for more fun
-More skills to unlock
-Better sound system
-Better shooting, and damaging sounds
-Bug fixes
-Landing pod changed to a cargo ship
2.0 LUMEN UPDATE
