[v0.1.4] Update 20230618

Hello! Here is the v0.1.4 changelog.

This update is mainly about UI.

As the game has not been released yet, I need to invest more effort into speed up the development. Currently, I am unable to allocate sufficient time for translating changelogs. I apologize for any inconvenience caused.

主菜单logo位置调整，英文logo替换为第二行居中对齐的版本。

暂时移除了进出天赋界面时，竞技场的渐隐渐现动画。

修复返回主页时会触发竞技场转场动画的bug。

实装了大部分可交互UI元素的基础交互动效。

移除升级卡片的交互边框。

玩家机体、敌人、子弹试装阴影。

目前因子弹敌人旧版外形较简陋的原因，阴影可能会干扰视觉识别，可在设置界面中关闭物体阴影。

完善了属性的tooltip，现在可以在天赋页与三大属性列表中查看各属性的详细功能描述。

新增或重制了一批武器机体与模组的图标。