TRAIL OUT update for 18 June 2023

A small fix

Build 11499193

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A very small update.

  • Now the leaderboard does not show people with the old update
  • Now there is always information about which car was used to record
  • Badger Little balanced
  • Fixed bug with not saving slider settings on gamepad
  • Small fixes

