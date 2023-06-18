 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vanguard: Normandy 1944 update for 18 June 2023

Build 501: Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11499180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds teamwork enhancements to the tactical map and map fixes for Carpiquet.

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
  • New: Position of recent KIA teammates is now displayed on tactical map
  • New: 'Look' markers are now displayed on tactical map
  • Fixed: NCO order menu remaining open after closing spawn menu
  • Carpiquet
    • Fixed missing house in town orchard
    • Refined barrier heights around town & orchard
    • Updated loading image
KNOWN ISSUES
  • Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
  • Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
  • Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2

Changed depots in internal-alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 11499180
Main Game Depot (Public) Depot 941852
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link