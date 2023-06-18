Build 501: Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11499180 · Last edited 18 June 2023 – 10:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds teamwork enhancements to the tactical map and map fixes for Carpiquet.

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:

New: Position of recent KIA teammates is now displayed on tactical map

'Look' markers are now displayed on tactical map Fixed: NCO order menu remaining open after closing spawn menu

Carpiquet Fixed missing house in town orchard Refined barrier heights around town & orchard Updated loading image



KNOWN ISSUES

Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.

Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)

Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

