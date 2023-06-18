 Skip to content

Space Reign update for 18 June 2023

Hotfix 0.1e

Hotfix 0.1e · Last edited by Wendy

CHANGES:

  • Since ships do not currently have any advanced logic for checking friendly-fire, the damage for ships of the same corporation is now turned off to prevent them from being accidentally hit and destroyed, especially in larger battles. You can still cause projectile damage to your ships while flying manually, so fire with caution! (this will be changed as well)
  • INCREASED FT mode speed of Rescue ships in Search and Rescue contracts

FIXES:

  • FIXED Auto-saving in Fleet Roster causing severe performance drops and stuttering
  • FIXED Launcher usage default setting being reset after leaving a sector
  • FIXED Primary/secondary weapon resetting after leaving a sector
  • FIXED T2 Auto-Cannon turret having a wrong scale of a ricochet projectile
  • FIXED Marauder incorrect speed in FT mode

