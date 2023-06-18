Patch Notes v1.2.6
Game Controller Improvements
- Introducing two new game controller aim assistance options (look under Settings > Controls > Game Controller)
Interact - If enabled, helps make interactions such as collecting juice and selecting small buttons a little easier by making the interactable object slightly 'sticky'
Combat - if enabled, your aim 'locks on' to sentient robots once you've got them in your sights
They're OFF by default i.e. you need to visit this screen and enable the options if you want them.
[Note: These settings apply to game controller input only, mouse/keyboard input not affected.]
- 'Look acceleration' now applied to game controller RS input so that fine and coarse adjustments should both now feel better. You may need to adjust the stick sensitivity (Settings > Controls > Mouse/Stick) to get the feel that suits you.
- More consistent navigation in menus in terms of which elements get the focus
- One can now select the Discord button in main menu with game controller
Other Bits
- New: You can now collect multiple juice and batteries with a single interaction - hold down the use key and all nearby collectables will suck up.
- Grabber rotate - made it more responsive (rotates the object faster)
- Improvement: Bug arm is now a bit smarter and tries to get out of the way when collecting from openable crates (only if no tool equipped!)
- Fix: A few instances of speech audio were restarting on pause/resume
Changed files in this update