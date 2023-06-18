Share · View all patches · Build 11499159 · Last edited 18 June 2023 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes v1.2.6

Game Controller Improvements

Introducing two new game controller aim assistance options (look under Settings > Controls > Game Controller)

Interact - If enabled, helps make interactions such as collecting juice and selecting small buttons a little easier by making the interactable object slightly 'sticky'

Combat - if enabled, your aim 'locks on' to sentient robots once you've got them in your sights

They're OFF by default i.e. you need to visit this screen and enable the options if you want them.

[Note: These settings apply to game controller input only, mouse/keyboard input not affected.]

'Look acceleration' now applied to game controller RS input so that fine and coarse adjustments should both now feel better. You may need to adjust the stick sensitivity (Settings > Controls > Mouse/Stick) to get the feel that suits you.

More consistent navigation in menus in terms of which elements get the focus

One can now select the Discord button in main menu with game controller

Other Bits