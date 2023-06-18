1.4 Arena Overhaul

Hi, and thank you for coming to the weekly devlog.

Greetings everyone, I trust you are all thriving. I've had the luxury of a full week to focus on improving our game, and I'm proud to say that the hard work has paid off. I'm excited to share with you the results of this complete overhaul.

The "Visual Overhaul" has two parts: the UI and the Gameplay. For the Gameplay part, the changes are focused on the map. I reduced the map's size by 25% and decreased the player movement speed by 30%. I have also added element scaling. This feature allows you to see the impact of your runes based on the size of a flame or the transparency of water. In the UI section, I removed the chanting boxes and made it so that only the player who possesses charging runes can see them. During spell casting, you can see other players' runes above their heads. I have moved the interface objects to the left, which creates space on the right for spectators and a commentator.

Other Features:

New Spell Thunderbolt

Added an on-hit effect for the Earth blocks

New map "The Garden"

Air rebalance 1

Fire Buff 2

Balance changes to spells 3

Deleted the Chanting speed system 4

Added few new sound effect 5

Air rebalance, now depending on air power the time of push effect is changed rather than the strength.

Fire Buff, doubled the small fire's grow speed, increased overall fire grow speed by 30%

Balance changes to spells, lowered the range of fire spark, increased the range of Air push, lowered the range of stone burst, now the Stone Bolt does not create a wall on hit.

Now the time of spell casting is not dependant on how fast you can type a spell it's a set amount of time.

New commentator has a "get ready!" and "start!" voice lines also the ending screen has been given a sound on opening.

Thank you for reading this week's devlog, I hope you have a superb week!

Lededev