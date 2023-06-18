装备添加普通强化，品质强化 ，增加词条爆率，优化词条显示，个人信息的暴击，追击的显示

-
Optimization for minimizing f9, some computers may not pop up and may accidentally touch and hide them
Spelling can be used for all equipment and is related to the quality and level of the equipment. Depending on the spiritual roots, attacks or defenses can be added. The more spiritual roots, the more bonus they receive
Add regular enhancement and quality enhancement to equipment, increase word explosion rate, optimize word display, personal information critical hit, and pursuit display
Optimize the highest quality of quality enhancement related to item grade
Increase the upper limit of the skill and be related to the skill level
Increase the upper limit of the number of pills
Added background music
I didn't conduct a face-to-face test either, I'm so worried that you might pass the level
You can exchange 5 avatars, including those for pets
放置修仙世界 update for 18 June 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
