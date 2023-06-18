Hotfix 3 NOW LIVE (Plus new content!)

Hey everyone,
Here comes Hotfix 3. Included this time is a new mission giver. Say hello to Tikey, a shipwrecked merchant sailor stuck in the foreign land of America. Tikey's Treats will be a continuing story arc, with the first 2 parts included in this hotfix. To access Tikey's missions, you must complete the Beggar King's mission: "Moving & Shaking".
Overhauled Save/Load System
Additionally, players expressed frustration at the save system, especially in concert with the range of problems that can cause crashes or having to reload. We're truly apologetic. This is entirely on us as a team, and we should have done better. Thankfully, the save system was robust enough that even if you lost a save and the option to continue, the new Save/Load menu will have your saved content there to load. The save/load front-end will be a continuing evolution. We'll expose more information as we move forward.
Performance:
Decreased VRAM usage, which should lead to improved and more consistent performance. This is an ongoing process which we'll keep at for as long as people are having issues.
Player Adjustments:
Inventory Capacity increased by 10KG before encumbered takes effect
Adjustments to items:
Singular Snails now weigh 0KG (down from 1)
Snail Bags now weigh 1KG (Down from 3)
Snail Crates now weigh 2KG (Down from 5)
Chunkum Fish Cans now restore 30 Hunger
Mayormart Food Pucks now restore 20 Hunger
Removed Legacy Perk from Cowboy Time Darts
New Item
Junk - Air Freshener (Spawns in Cars, sold at Fill Up! Stations)
City Adjustments
Purged overlapping and duplicate physics objects
Text Adjustments
Removed some duplicate dialogue in quests.
A huge thanks to those who's helped us identify issues and shown support. We're going to keep at it.
