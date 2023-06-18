Hotfix 3 NOW LIVE (Plus new content!)

Hey everyone,

Here comes Hotfix 3. Included this time is a new mission giver. Say hello to Tikey, a shipwrecked merchant sailor stuck in the foreign land of America. Tikey's Treats will be a continuing story arc, with the first 2 parts included in this hotfix. To access Tikey's missions, you must complete the Beggar King's mission: "Moving & Shaking".

Overhauled Save/Load System

Additionally, players expressed frustration at the save system, especially in concert with the range of problems that can cause crashes or having to reload. We're truly apologetic. This is entirely on us as a team, and we should have done better. Thankfully, the save system was robust enough that even if you lost a save and the option to continue, the new Save/Load menu will have your saved content there to load. The save/load front-end will be a continuing evolution. We'll expose more information as we move forward.

Performance:

Decreased VRAM usage, which should lead to improved and more consistent performance. This is an ongoing process which we'll keep at for as long as people are having issues.

Player Adjustments:



Inventory Capacity increased by 10KG before encumbered takes effect

Adjustments to items:



Singular Snails now weigh 0KG (down from 1)

Snail Bags now weigh 1KG (Down from 3)

Snail Crates now weigh 2KG (Down from 5)

Chunkum Fish Cans now restore 30 Hunger

Mayormart Food Pucks now restore 20 Hunger

Removed Legacy Perk from Cowboy Time Darts

New Item



Junk - Air Freshener (Spawns in Cars, sold at Fill Up! Stations)

City Adjustments

Purged overlapping and duplicate physics objects

Text Adjustments

Removed some duplicate dialogue in quests.

A huge thanks to those who's helped us identify issues and shown support. We're going to keep at it.