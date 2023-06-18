 Skip to content

アザリスの迷宮 update for 18 June 2023

Update 2023/06/18

アザリスの迷宮 update for 18 June 2023

Update 2023/06/18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when collecting unidentified items
  • Fixed a display error and removed the Constrained Branch skill acquisition for Azarith Mage
  • When displaying skills in the status, it protruded horizontally and could not be displayed.
  • Freeze and balance fix for 'Whisper of the Wind'
  • Fixed some typos
  • Fixed audio name, Drop_Lock_SuccessOthre to Drop_Lock_SuccessOther

Sorry for the daily updates.
There was a problem with the "Collect unidentified items" function, so we have updated it in a hurry.

Also, Whisper of the Wind has a slightly capped effect, and the freeze issue has been addressed.

There was a mistake in the name of the voice, so it will affect those who are making voice MOD.
In addition, the readme.txt related to voice will not be updated unless the voice folder "pc/voice" is deleted.
In this regard, please note that the more confirmations you make at startup, the slower the startup will be.

