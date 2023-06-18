Share · View all patches · Build 11499048 · Last edited 18 June 2023 – 09:19:07 UTC by Wendy

level up text no longer overlaps

less health on tower unlocks

added quantity to next wave display

fixed ritual causing crash when placed on edge

fixed unlocking difficulty on loss

fixed an insanely annoying bug that noone noticed

added compare functionality to compare two towers

added tower description to tooltip

difficulty 1

health: 10% -> 15%

difficulty 2

health: 15% -> 20%

amount: 20% -> 25%

difficulty 3

health: 20% -> 25%

amount: 30% -> 40%

difficulty 4

health: 30% -> 40%

amount 50% -> 55%