level up text no longer overlaps
less health on tower unlocks
added quantity to next wave display
fixed ritual causing crash when placed on edge
fixed unlocking difficulty on loss
fixed an insanely annoying bug that noone noticed
added compare functionality to compare two towers
added tower description to tooltip
difficulty 1
health: 10% -> 15%
difficulty 2
health: 15% -> 20%
amount: 20% -> 25%
difficulty 3
health: 20% -> 25%
amount: 30% -> 40%
difficulty 4
health: 30% -> 40%
amount 50% -> 55%
