bugTDX update for 18 June 2023

update 12

Share · View all patches · Build 11499048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

level up text no longer overlaps
less health on tower unlocks
added quantity to next wave display
fixed ritual causing crash when placed on edge
fixed unlocking difficulty on loss
fixed an insanely annoying bug that noone noticed

added compare functionality to compare two towers
added tower description to tooltip

difficulty 1
health: 10% -> 15%

difficulty 2
health: 15% -> 20%
amount: 20% -> 25%

difficulty 3
health: 20% -> 25%
amount: 30% -> 40%

difficulty 4
health: 30% -> 40%
amount 50% -> 55%

