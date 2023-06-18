UPDATE 1.01 - Small Fixes

Just a couple of minor tweaks in this update..

Made sure that the shurikens don't enter the screen right as the "Level Complete" is seen on the screen when there are no enemy balls in play

Enemy balls will now start at a faster speed every level you advance as in Update 1.0 but also the enemy balls will speed up just a little faster every new level you advance as well.

Fixed an issue that started the game at level 4 instead of level 1, an unintended testing variable setting when the changes in update 1.0 were being made.