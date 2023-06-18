 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 June 2023

1.0.17 - We Brake for Nobody

Share · View all patches · Build 11498849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Previously, accessing the tuning menu would restrict the Bald Eagle autopilot velocity limit to 100m/s. However, you now have the ability to adjust it up to its original stock setting of 195m/s.
  • Updated translations.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link