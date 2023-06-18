 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 18 June 2023

Test2.996

Share · View all patches · Build 11498806

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a default spare weapon slot, which allows you to switch main turrets at any time during the battle.
  2. Added dialogue sound effects for each character.
  3. A large number of optimizations have been made, or maybe even reverse optimizations - who knows.

Changed files in this update

