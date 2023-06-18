- Added a default spare weapon slot, which allows you to switch main turrets at any time during the battle.
- Added dialogue sound effects for each character.
- A large number of optimizations have been made, or maybe even reverse optimizations - who knows.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 18 June 2023
Test2.996
Patchnotes via Steam Community
