Share · View all patches · Build 11498583 · Last edited 18 June 2023 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

-Updated discord link

-Added skip button to tutorial

-Updated description of Pattern and Tessellation

-Updated description of Magnet and Electromagnet

-Loyalty card less weird looking when it's ready to trigger

Bugfixes:

-Fixed bug where tutorial was causing crash

-Fixed bug where Misprint was causing crash at 0 cards left in deck