Build 11498553 · Last edited 18 June 2023

6.18 Patch

Fixed the problem that the boss room of Gladys the Annihilator couldn't be entered.

🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3675547700996733483

